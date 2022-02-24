USD Prof: US Ready To Protect NATO

VERMILLION — The United States won’t send troops to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion, but the U.S. will bolster its military presence against an attack on Europe, a University of South Dakota professor predicts.
Tim Schorn serves as an associate professor of political science and the director of international studies at the Vermillion campus. He has been carefully watching the unfolding events in Ukraine and other parts of the region.
In a Twitter post, Schorn described the Russian invasion as merely a first move. He sees a probable escalation of Russian actions against U.S. allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
“This could be the first salvo,” he said. “More troops needed in the Baltics and northeast Poland. I expect (a) major attack on cyber structure (including underwater cables) in the next 48 hours; they’ve already started. The dominoes in order: 1. Ukraine 2. Moldova 3. Lithuania.”
The global picture, particularly in Europe, has changed because of Russia’s actions, Schorn posted in another tweet.
“In case you’re wondering, the world abandoned Ukraine today (and) a democracy was lost to a thug,” he wrote.
Ukraine isn’t part of NATO, so the U.S. doesn’t feel an overriding responsibility to put troops in that nation, Schorn told the Press & Dakotan. However, many of Ukraine’s neighbors belong to the NATO alliance.
“We will likely not see U.S. military intervention in the sense of having boots on the ground in Ukraine,” he said. “We can expect additional American troops to be sent to some of our NATO allies, such as the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as Poland, which is right on the border of Ukraine, and potentially to the NATO countries on the Black Sea, Romania and Bulgaria.”
In addition, the U.S. will likely provide more military equipment and supplies to Ukraine and NATO countries, he said.
As it stands, Western sanctions won’t halt the Russian offensive, he said. President Vladimir Putin won’t be deterred by anything less than massive sanctions crippling his nation, the professor said.
“If the goal of sanctions is to prevent Russia from taking more Ukrainian territory, or to roll the Russians back from the territory they have seized, they will not work,” Schorn said.
“The sanctions would have to include the energy sector of the Russian economy before they have any impact, and the rest of the world economy would also pay a price.”
Sanctions need to go beyond the Russian government, he said.
“To truly hit the oligarchs and elite, Western governments would have to seize all assets belonging to individuals wherever they are found, from the offshore bank account to the New York condo to the London townhouse to the pro soccer teams,” he said.
The Russian economy may already be prepared to withstand outside pressure, Schorn said.
“Many economies can build some immunity over time, and Russia has had eight years since the original sanctions to build up that immunity,” he said.
Currently, Putin could withstand an economic hit better than an invaded Ukraine, Schorn said.
“The Russians may take a small hit, but if they can find new markets for their resources and debt bonds, they will survive and Ukraine, in its present form, won’t,” he said.
Putin dreams of rebuilding a superpower, Schorn said.
“Putin’s actions in Ukraine have little to nothing to do with NATO,” the professor said. “It has to do with Putin’s desire to recreate a Russian empire that would include Ukraine. Putin realizes that Russia is a diminished power, and this is Putin’s way to lash out and assert Russia’s role in Europe.”
Schorn sees troop movements planned for other areas.
“We can expect to see additional Russian troops being sent into Ukraine, not just in the separatist-held areas and probably not just the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” he said.
The current Russian invasion has been well planned with the use of many resources, Schorn said. “There are many factors that go into Putin’s use of Russian troops,” he said.
The invasion has represented a massive exercise, Schorn said.
“First, he has moved upward to 190,000 troops from as far away as the Siberian bases, nearly 4,000 miles,” the professor said. “This is an incredibly difficult and costly undertaking. This is (not) something a leader does lightly and not just for military exercises. It is expensive not just to deploy the troops, but (also) to sustain them once deployed.”
Schorn raised questions about Putin’s intentions.
“Putin has spent the last 15 years building and testing a well-armed, better-trained, modern and professional army. He knows that Russia faces few threats, so what else would the purpose of these forces be?” the professor asked.
“So, along with this being an expensive and diplomatically costly enterprise, it also creates certain expectations domestically and amongst his allies. Were he to stop now, it would appear that he’s caving in to the Western pressure.”
Putin also faces a “closing window” on securing his place in history, with the current invasion perhaps his effort to achieve that lasting fame, Schorn said.
“Putin is not getting any younger, and by rebuilding the Russian military and beginning to rebuild the Russian empire, he creates his legacy,” the professor said.
“He can’t afford to send the troops home and then attempt to reconstitute his offensive military force again.”
