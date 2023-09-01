Many New Nebraska Laws Hit The Books

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs State Sen. Tom Brewer's proposal to allow concealed carry of handguns without a permit or training on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Brewer, at left, and nearly half of Nebraska's state senators joined the signing. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A state lawmaker’s multi-year effort to allow the concealed carry of handguns without a permit or training takes effect Saturday, with Nebraska’s largest cities issuing guidance just before the law is enacted.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon advocated for years for a proposal such as Legislative Bill 77, which supporters describe as a “constitutional carry” measure after the Second Amendment. Under the law, persons over 21 can carry concealed firearms without a state permit or state-mandated gun safety training, joining 26 other states in doing so.

