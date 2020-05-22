Area Graduates Receive Special Surprise

After enduring a pandemic, the Class of 2020 didn’t think they could find any more surprises during their senior year.
Happily, they were wrong.
Brittany Trimble Wagner of Yankton launched the “ADOPT A SENIOR 2020: Greater Yankton Area” program this spring. She set up a closed Facebook group to plan and deliver surprise gifts for Yankton High School graduates. Parents without Facebook delivered messages to her.
The project was so successful, it spread to area communities, Wagner said.
“The seniors themselves didn’t know about the surprise, but their parents and others would mention it to family and friends in other communities,” she said. “Those people asked if they could be part of the Yankton group or start something in their own towns.”
Wagner pursued the idea for Yankton after seeing it done with other high schools.
“I had been invited to one in the Sioux Falls area,” she said. “An extended family member was part of it, and I hadn’t seen anything like it.”
She saw the random acts of kindness as important for the disappointed graduates who didn’t even get to say formal farewells to classmates.
“(Adopt A Senior) would be fun, something their parents could be part of and would make all of them happy,” she said. “This is one of the greatest ways to honor these seniors.”
Parents provided a photo of their graduate along with any personal information they wanted to include, such as the student’s activities, jobs, interests and future plans.
When students were chosen, the word “adopted” was placed above their names. They couldn’t be chosen again, and people could only adopt one person. The policy ensured each senior was chosen once, and the project was to remain a secret.
The graduates’ photos and names were posted April 30. Besides gifts, the adopters were encouraged to include words of motivation.
“I was a little nervous about how this would turn out, because Sioux Falls has a much larger population and a lot more resources,” Wagner said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but that first day, we got around 50 messages. All of a sudden, things just exploded and people became really excited.”
Word spread to neighboring communities, where parents and others launched similar “adoptions” for seniors in their schools.
The selection and bonding process became an interesting part of the project, Wagner said.
“Sometimes, the ‘adopter’ knew the student, but other times they just chose someone because they liked their story. The adopter got to know more about the kids — their likes and dislikes — and used it to give gifts matching the students’ interests,” she said.
“Many of them were really creative with their gifts. They gave the graduates everything from gift cards and snacks to laundry items and other things they could use in the future. We left it open to the person giving the gift.”
The “adopters” chose different ways of delivering their gifts, Wagner said.
“Some people mailed their gifts. Others did the doorbell dash where they left the gift on the front step, rang the doorbell and then ran away,” she said. “Some people delivered their gift and met face to face with their graduate, while others remained completely anonymous.”
People bought into the effort, which made it possible, Wagner said.
“The whole goal was to build a sense of community as a whole. People really wanted to help, otherwise the whole project never would have worked,” she said.
“I would like to see this continue in the future. And it doesn’t have to be just for high school seniors. It could be for anyone from college to pre-school.”
A SENIOR SURPRISE
For the YHS Class of 2020, the presents came as a surprise. The graduates soon learned what was happening and saw the special care taken to personalize the gifts.
• Emerson McClure didn’t realize the meaning of her gift when she discovered it.
“The Saturday before (our virtual) graduation, I was surprised to see a gift basket on my front porch. It was filled with thoughtful gifts and definitely helped brightened my spirits,” she said.
“I learned the identity of my adoptee family — Lexi Hanson and family — as I opened the card. It was a great surprise, and I sent my appreciation. I also appreciate how not just the ‘Adopt A Senior’ group has been showing amazing support for the 2020 seniors, but also how the entire community has been there for us and given us extra congratulations.”
Adopt A Senior provided an uplifting moment to a most unusual ending to high school, McClure said.
“Of course, I’m disappointed that the end of my senior year did not go as originally planned,” she said. “But the tenacity of the parents — and entire town in general — to plan events aligned with social distancing rules and make us feel loved, has given me and all the seniors a sense of comfort and the thought that we can get through it together.”
For McClure, Adopt A Senior provides a memorable send-off as she attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a degree in journalism.
“The town remembers us, and I thank them with my whole heart,” she said. “Losing out on our final days as a high school student is difficult, but the support from Yankton has made it much easier to get through it.”
• For Jaiden Boomsma, Adopt A Senior became a week-long affair.
“The week of our virtual graduation was when I began to receive gifts on my doorstep. It began on Monday and continued every day until Saturday. Each day I would check my doorstep in the morning to see a gift sitting by the door,” she said.
“I received gift cards to my favorite places and hand-drawn graduation cards the first few days. My favorite gift was my last gift. My last gift contained a cookie, a hydro flask water bottle, a towel for college, more hand-drawn cards and much more. My second favorite gift was chocolate-covered strawberries and flowers.”
When she checked for her last gift, Boomsma was surprised to see Jordyn and Jennifer Kudera dropping off the basket. Boomsma not only learned their identity but could thank them in person.
“I think (Adopt A Senior) was a great thing to do for the seniors this year. Although we didn’t quite get the ending we expected, our families and community made sure we knew they were thinking of us. I was extremely excited to have such a great family ‘adopt’ me.”
The YHS seniors were honored not only with the gifts by also a parade through the community, which Boomsma described as “fantastic.”
“I think I speak for a lot of the seniors when I say I was surprised by how many people came to support us. There were signs, balloons and people cheering on every street we passed,” she said.
“Seeing the community come together during a time like this is such an amazing thing to see because you know people will always be there to support you.”
The YHS seniors “graduated” last Sunday during a virtual ceremony, although a traditional commencement is planned for this summer, if possible.
“I was glad we had the virtual graduation in case our ceremony planned in July ends up getting cancelled,” Boomsma said. “It was nice being able to see my classmates one last time and seeing their personalities in the videos they submitted for the virtual graduation.”
Boomsma is headed to South Dakota State University, where she plans on majoring in human biology and competing in track and field.
“Although it definitely was not how we planned to end our senior year of high school, I think we were truly blessed to live in a community like Yankton that made it such a huge effort to make it special for us,” she added.
• Shaylen Stahly was “adopted” by Michele Stitch, a Sioux Falls woman who learned about the Yankton effort from Stahly’s mother and the Facebook page.
“Michele referred to me as her ‘Sioux Falls adopted child,’ and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do so,” Stahly said. “She was so kind and put light to this whole situation. She provided me with the best college essentials, such as a laundry basket, decor for my dorm and much more.”
For Stahly, the generosity was like a gift that will never stop giving.
“I never imagined my senior year to be like this, but I am blessed with how much the community has helped out to make this situation fun for us seniors!” she said.
• Dylan Yaggie received two baskets of gifts at different times and with different contents.
“The first basket was a little smaller than the other and contained snacks and drinks,” he said. “The second basket, though, had a bunch of stuff including a towel, laundry detergent, hangers, even more snacks, cups, plates and bowls — like it was a ‘moving out’ gift, essentially.”
Yaggie still doesn’t know the identity of his benefactor, even after receiving a third gift Friday.
“I think the Adopt A Senior thing is very cool,” he said. “It just gives kids a little happiness before the hectic craziness of college.”
• Hailey Gokie discovered a surprise on her front door last Saturday morning, just before the Senior Parade. She found the gift basket full of treats and useful things — including Husker gear — for when she attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in biochemistry.
“It’s great to see the community supporting all the seniors in such a tough time,” she said.
“We didn’t get graduation, prom or the last couple (months) of high school with our friends, but Adopt A Senior was something that made it little better.”
