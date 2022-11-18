CASES DISPOSED: OCT.29-NOV. 4, 2022
Gary Waldner, Willow Lake; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Darla Dee Hansen, Burbank; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Kayla Jean Nedved, 618 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Javier Palomo Fernandez, 1105 W. 8th St., Apt. 405, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ben Allen Marlow, 1103 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
April Jo Pretendseagle, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Ricky Dewayne Walker, Selma, Ala.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Evony Hermosa Lopez, 907 Dakota Street, Yankton; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Christian Valle, 141 Mulligan Drive, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Misprision of felony; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by complaint; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information.
Robert Richard Rauscher, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $250; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Matthew Jones, 1100 East 8th St., Apt. 11, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kordell Dean Munkvold, Menno; Overweight on axle; $213.50.
Robert Richard Rauscher, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Marven Momodu Wayne, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed – not timely filed.
Sheila Reichert, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt .200, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Precious Regina Ferris, 2900 Douglas Ave. #302, Yankton; Give alcohol to any person under 18 or w/o parent; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Ralph John Marquardt, 1317 Golf View Ln, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven Paul Mathes, Onawa, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $240.50.
Kyle Cory Katterhagen, 117 E. 16th St., Yankton; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $132.50.
Allison Lea Connot, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Harley J. Wood, 307 Maple St., Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50.
Christian Valle, 141 Mulligan Drive, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Cherrice Wright, 2005 Locust St., Apt. 9, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Linda Kay Gossel, 123 Vote St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jordan Mitnick, Plantation, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Eric John Wright, Janesville, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $190.30.
Zakery Dean Evenson, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Nuvia Azucena Martinez, Commerce City, Colo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Meredith Fisher, 3015 Francis St., Yankton; Pet violations – barking dog; $126.50.
Beverly Samantha Aguilar, 1204 W. 10th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Justin Andrew Giblin, 301 Bunker Ln., Apt. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Erick Tyler Walters, 604 Douglas, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $600; Jail sentence of 90 days with 75 days suspended and 50 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $625; Jail sentence of 90 days with 75 days suspended; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by complaint; Abuse/cruelty minor – less 7 years age; Recharged by complaint.
Theresa Marie Hanson, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Pohaikealoha Uhlir, 1114 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Henry Louis Waterman, Leigh, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Finiasi Epapy, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Frank L. Jandreau, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $250; License suspended for 30 days.
Damion Lee Williams, Canton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $480; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 18 days credit; Aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Nicolas A. Hudson, 301 Bunker Lane #18, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Terry Lee Nickels, 900 Karen Dr., Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Emilio Guerra Acosta, Sioux Falls; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Loretta Paulette King, Sioux Falls; Disorderly conduct – fourth or subsequent; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 23 days suspended and 7 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Anthony Thomas Fiechuk, 1401 Whiting St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler Mark Goehring, Lesterville; Maximum weight per tire width; $235.50.
Barry Van Osdel, Mission Hill; Speeding on interstate highway; $117.50.
Fernando Espinoza, Grand Island, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Luis Raidel Gonzalez Santa Cruz, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 23, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; No driver’s license; $132.50; Illegal lane change; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Roger Theodore Unterseher, Fargo, N.D.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Christian Tollef Griffith, 2200 Douglas Ave. #57, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
