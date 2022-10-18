EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last of two profiles on the candidates for District 18 Senate, and it’s the final candidate profile of this series that began Oct. 4. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway.
———
NAME: Jean Hunhoff
FAMILY: Husband: Dan, Children: Matt, Nick, Abbey and Paul, 8 grandchildren
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Nurse, Small Business Owner, Small Farm Operator
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 22
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Served six years on the Yankton City Commission and two years as Mayor. Currently serve on the National Council of State Legislatures Executive Committee.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Jean Hunhoff for District 18 Senate
———
• Why are you running?
I believe in giving back to my community. As a nurse, small business owner and small farm operator, I have experience in the topics that occupy most of the legislative session. I have served on Appropriations and am very knowledgeable about agency expenditures and holding them accountable for the programs and services they offer to meet citizens needs. With all the federal dollars coming down over the last two years and the investment the state has made in allocating those resources, I want to make sure that the goals for those dollars are coming to fruition.
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
I want to continue to be part of the discussions as to how we continue to use one-time dollars and more importantly how we vision for the future to use taxpayer dollars in the most efficient and effective manner. I will work to continue to reduce regulations that are burdensome for small business and work within our resources to support our state and private workforces and housing needs in communities.
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
As a legislator trust is built with the constituents, colleagues and Executive Branch of Government. Trust always begins with honesty and transparency. My behavior is what I can control and demonstrate with the above mentioned. I work to find solutions thru a positive process and avoid any personal disrespect to any of the above parties. I perform so that my goal is always to find the right course of action thru my own actions. I try not to respond to negativity and always focus on what the other person is saying. It takes each one of us to become the better person to serve our constituents for change to occur.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
I believe we’re taking positive steps toward growing our workforce, but the response will not occur overnight. Through much of the federal and state funding, we’re working with all levels of education beginning with K-12 and moving through higher education/technical education. We’ve partnered with the private sector for scholarships at both post-K-12 education systems, we’re doing apprenticeships and will be expanding in those in the future. We’re working with economic development sectors in the community to assist business in recruiting new employees. We set aside dollars last year for housing for communities. Due to an interpretation of the statute those dollars have gone unused but remain available through South Dakota Housing. There will be legislation to correct the language and get those dollars out.
• Additional thoughts?
I have been privileged to serve this district. I have been able to be at the decision-making table for the last six years on how taxpayer dollars are allocated. I have sponsored legislation to assist not for profits in the work they do support our state services. I have worked intensely on the reimbursement for all health care providers over the years. I also continue to work toward further support for our workers in our state sponsored facilities. Longevity is a strength when it comes to appropriations. Holding agencies responsible and accountable for their programming is key to long-term sustainability for programs.
