BROOKINGS — On Dec. 5, 2022, nearly 600 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota.
While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, a representative from Pioneer-Corteva presented two workshops, which engaged members in discussion on future educational and career opportunities as well as identifying needed leadership qualities in the workforce.
FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 11 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association, BioZyme, and SD FFA Star Partners: CHS Foundation, Agtegra, Bayer, BankWest, Butler Machinery Company, Corteva/Pioneer, The First National Bank of Sioux Falls, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Farm Credit Services of America, Northland Ford, Titan International, SD Corn Utilization Council, Dacotah Bank, and ADM Grain of Harrold, Miller, Tulare.
State-winning teams and individuals listed below now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.
• Parliamentary Procedure teams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason, Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt, Jordan and Ashley Wiesen and the Dan and Nicole Tonak family. The team results are as follows:
Scotland: Katelyn Rempfer, Jenny Stark, Katelyn Jonas, Patience Starwalt, Bailey Vitek, Tori Dvorak, and Emily Dvorak.
• The All-State Parliamentary Procedure Team is comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. These awards are sponsored by Skinner Financial Services.
Chair: Patience Starwalt, Scotland
Members At-Large: Katelyn Rempfer, Scotland
• In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6–8-minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event is sponsored by Ag PhD. The travel scholarship is sponsored by Ag PhD and Central States Fair/Black Hills Stock Show. The results were:
Sponsor Central States Fair/Black Hills Stock Show representative, Dani Herring
8. Allie Westra, Beresford
• In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4–6-minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. The event is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union. The travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union and Crazy Lady Consulting.
4. Elana Andrews, Beresford
• Employment Interview Skills challenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The travel scholarship is sponsored by Kindra Gordon, Sadie Vander Wal and the Lance Howe Family. The results: 7. Ashton Massey, Menno
• Ag Sales team members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis. The champion team travel scholarship is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Hoegemeyer Hybrids, YieldPro Ag, Bobbie Jo Donovan, and Kevin and Amber Blagg. The team results were:
• In Ag Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. This event is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union. The state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union and Central States Fair/Black Hills Stock Show. The team results are as follows:
• In Ag Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.