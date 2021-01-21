The Yankton Community Library will be hosting a sale featuring our 2019 magazine back issues. Back issues will be available for purchase in $1 bundles from Saturday, Jan. 23, through Friday, Feb. 5. The sale will take place inside the library, first come, first serve.
Note that the library will not be able to “hold” bundles for anyone.
To browse, visit during our Grab & Go hours, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday or make an appointment in the afternoon hours and see what’s available. Masks are required inside the library.
If you have questions, contact the library at 605-668-5276 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
