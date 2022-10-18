Yankton Sees New Cold Temperature Record Tuesday

The mid-October chill that has settled across the region left its mark on the Yankton record book Tuesday.
WNAX, the city’s official weather observer, recorded a temperature of 18 degrees early Tuesday, which set a new record. The official previous mark was 21 degrees recorded in 1992.
Temperatures closer to normal are expected after Tuesday, with the high Wednesday forecast to reach the upper 50s. The gradual warming will continue into the weekend, with temperatures Saturday and Sunday possibly climbing into the upper 70s in Yankton.
Also, a good chance of rain creeps into the forecast starting Sunday night and into Monday.
