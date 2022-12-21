100 Years Ago
Friday, December 22, 1922
• Work was in progress at the bridge today on the capping of the first of the concrete pedestals sticking above the grade on the farther side of Pier 8. The river is up four inches but has done no damage. Capt. Giesler is getting his ferryboat, the B.A. Douglas, on land for the winter.
• The offerings to be taken at the Christmas services at the Congregational church acquire added interest in the fact that they will be a Christmas present to a family in Ekaternoslow, Russia, the mother of which, Beata Reister, used to live in Yankton and was a pupil in the church school. Her father was one of the earlier business men on Broadway. The family is now suffering the common lot of destitution with the other poor people of Russia.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 22, 1947
• At a meeting in the Vermillion city fire hall Friday night a group of state, county and municipal employees organized a local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union. Francis Wakefield of Sioux Falls and Emmet Kennedy of Yankton, organization members who have been assisting in the formation of the local, were present.
• Edgar E. Mueller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Mueller, of 1900 Locust Street, this city, who served with the American Army in Norway during the war, has received a certificate of appreciation from Norwegian government, signed by King Olav.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 22, 1972
• A $300,000 grant has been awarded to Dr. James P. Steele of the South Dakota Health Research Institute of Yankton to establish an outpatient clinic near Glasgow, Mont., according to Congressman Frank E. Denholm.
• Coach Jim Stout’s undefeated Yankton Buck wrestling team will host one of South Dakota’s wrestling powers tomorrow night. The Bucks will lock horns with the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in what promises to be a stiff test for the young Bucks.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 22, 1997
• Margaret Hamilton, rural Avon, was named South Dakota Extension Secretary of the Year. Hamilton serves as secretary in the Bon Homme County Extension office. Hamilton, considered an excellent supporter of all Extension programs, was selected in 1994 by the 4-H Leaders Association to receive the Friend of 4-H Award in Bon Homme County.
• Save-U-More Manager Brad Dykes is quick to credit his employees, customers and family for his being named Hy-Vee Store Manager of the Year for the Cherokee (Iowa) Division. Dykes is one of three managers for the 174 store Hy-Vee chain honored earlier this month. The Cherokee Division includes stores in South Dakota, northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska and south west Minnesota.
