South Dakota reported 228 new COVID-19 infections in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remains at 1,946.
Yankton County recorded four new cases and nine new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 67. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties seeing new infections included Bon Homme (+2), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+3) and Union (+4) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services posted 104 new infections and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,220.
