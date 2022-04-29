PLAINVIEW. Neb. — Northeast Nebraska Region has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Northeast Nebraska Region has been chosen to receive $15,000 under Phase 39 and $45,000 under the ARPA-R Act (American Rescue Plan Act) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of (the mayor, United Way, et al.) will determine how the funds awarded to northeast Nebraska Region are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
2) be eligible to receive Federal funds;
3) have an accounting system;
4) practice nondiscrimination;,
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;, and
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Northeast Nebraska Region has previously distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds. Agencies receiving funding during Phase 37 and CARES were responsible for providing rental and utility assistance, as well as meals and shelter services to homeless person and victims of domestic violence. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Krista Heineman at 402-385-6300 ext. 276 for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday May 16, 2022.
