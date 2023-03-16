SIOUX FALLS — Sixty-five Sanford School of Medicine students will learn where they will spend their next years of medical training on Match Day, Friday, March 17.
Match Day is known in the graduate medical education community and denotes the day on which the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) releases the results of all the applicants who have applied for residency or fellowship training positions in the United States.
