DOT Concrete Repairs Scheduled In Area

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reported that concrete repairs are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 17, on the following roadways noted below.
• Interstate 29 between mile markers 47-48 and mile markers 27-29;
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reported that concrete repairs are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 17, on the following roadways noted below.
• Interstate 29 between mile markers 47-48 and mile markers 27-29;
• S.D. Highway 46 between mile markers 364-365;
• S.D. Highway 50 between mile markers 395-396 and mile markers 416-418;
• U.S. Highway 81 between mile markers 3-5.
The closures will reduce traffic down to one lane while the contractor completes the concrete repairs. Work is expected to take up to three weeks.
Motorists should be aware that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and to 65 mph when workers are not present in this work zone.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.