100 Years Ago
Friday, July 8, 1921
• Robert, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. Will Brown, of northeast Yankton, was in town this morning with a badger which he had found making a tunnel through the alfalfa field and had caught in a large steel wolf trap.
• There has not been enough of a fall in the river stage during the past week to permit going ahead with the construction of the tramway out to the site of Pier 3. The current, although slowing down, is still too swift. Some work, and three cars of sand and one of timber were unloaded. All the timbers for Piers 4 and 5 have now been received.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 8, 1946
• Rev. John R. Caton will come to Vermillion next month to serve as rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal parish. Rev. Caton, formerly of Martin, was recently discharged from the army, where he served as a chaplain. He spent two years in the Pacific area.
• Miss Olga Bullington of Tyndall is one of 100 American Youth Hostelers who are on their way to Europe aboard the troop transport “Ernie Pyle” to start a summer of reconstruction work in Holland, Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 8, 1971
• An “Old-timer’s” baseball game will feature the dedication of the newly completed concession and comfort facilities at Yankton’s Riverside baseball park next Sunday night, July 11. The ceremonies will precede the regularly scheduled Lewis and Clark League game between the Yankton Jacks and the Crofton Bluejays.
• Much of eastern South Dakota has been maintaining good topsoil moisture conditions, the Crop Reporting Service said. The good moisture situation embraces much of the state’s cropland.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 8, 1996
• Two days of perfect weather helped fill the stands at the Fourth Annual Irene Rodeo held Saturday and Sunday at the Irene Arena. Over 420 contestants from all over the area came to participate, and close to $25,000 was given out in prize money.
• Nearly 400 bicyclists will ride through Vermillion Aug. 3 and 4 for the 1996 MS 150 Bike Tour. The tour, sponsored by the National MS Society, helps raise funds to fight multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects approximately 3,000 people in South Dakota.
