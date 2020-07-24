• Taysha Hubbard, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for being an accessory to a crime.
• Joseph Hansen, 28, Tabor, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 33, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
• Henry Thacker, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault.
