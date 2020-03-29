100 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 30, 1920
• A clean up and keep clean proposition was taken by at the Monday Evening club at the Merchants last evening. The plan was proposed by Rev. E.F. Siegfriedt as scout-master who presented the attitude of the Boy Scouts on the matter. He said that standing as a city beautiful could be determined by allies and back yards, and that they were miserable here and disgraceful to the city.
• The Missouri River is cutting at the South Dakota bank in great shape today. The high water was making some inroads alone, but the ice and the prevailing wind from the south cut more than ever and land owners along the bank, now somewhat reconciled to their losses, are watching in the vain hope that each foot of ground gnawed away by the swift waters will be the last.
75 Years Ago
Friday, March 30, 1945
• Here is a mystery which state, county or city officials do not appear interested in solving. This mystery is: “What has become of the city history sign?” The sign was put up by the state highway department at the intersection of Fourth and Walnut streets where it has effectively hampered vision of motorists to the west on Fourth street, an arterial highway, for several years.
• Eight inductees left by rail yesterday afternoon for service in the armed forces, going to reception center from where thy will be assigned to training units. In addition to the eight Yankton county youths who left here, the list included two who have been transferred to other Selective Service boards for delivery.
50 Years Ago
Monday, March 30, 1970
• Five stereo deck players were taken from cars here over the weekend, and in one case the car was stolen and completely stripped of accessories, including tires and wheels and a tape player. The car was reported stolen to Yankton police by Glen R. Oleson at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• With the deadline for filing petitions coming up Wednesday, no petitions for city commissioner posts had been filed late this morning. Only three men have indicated they will seek election to the three city commissioner posts to be filled for three-year terms in the city election so unless more petitions are filed, no election will be necessary.
25 Years Ago
Thursday, March 30, 1995
• The best way to protect a child from poisoning is to think like a child, a Sioux Falls pharmacist told the recent Dakotaland Child Care Conference in Yankton. “Look at your home through the eyes of a 2-year-old child,” said Connie Manderscheld of the McKennan Poison Control Center. “Then you can take preventative measures like marking bottles, putting masking tape over a sprayer and marking the quantity left of a prescription.”
• Ray Kooistra, a member of the Yankton High School faculty for the past 29 years, has been named Assistant Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. A native of Salem, Kooistra has coached the YHS sophomores in football since 1966.
