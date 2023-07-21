Renter Rights

While the City of Yankton does not have a set of residential rental codes in place, that doesn’t mean the City of Yankton doesn’t get involved in rental issues, according to city officials.
Recently, Yankton officials considered creating rental codes, but after conducting individual conversations with city commissioners, it was decided to not pursue that option.
Considering that, city officials shed some light on how they have been assisting renters in obtaining repairs and why they don’t believe a code is needed.
As far as rental unit standards are concerned, city officials took a long look at the possibility of adopting an ordinance in the mid-1990s, Yankton Community Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan.
“They put a whole committee together, had tenants and landlords, had attorneys, had realtors on the committee, had commissioners on the committee,” he said. “After a long discussion, they ended up with, ‘We’ve got some processes in place that can help, and the state’s got some processes in place that can help.’”
What it came down to was that the percentage of units that would need to make changes or upgrades was small, Mingo said.
“For example, today there are about 2,800 rental units in Yankton and the percentage of units that would fall under some sort of compliance action is extremely small,” he said. “So then, how do you balance trying to access every unit — when 90-plus percent of them would be compliant — with trying to address things for the few that maybe have some serious issues? So, what was decided then — what we’ve continued to do — is we do education as much as possible.”
Even in the absence of a rental unit standards ordinance, the city does offer some assistance to tenants and landlords, Mingo said.
According to the South Dakota Office of Consumer Protection under the Office of the Attorney General, a landlord is required to keep rental premises in reasonable repair and fit for human habitation (except for damage caused by the tenant). This idea of habitability includes maintaining all electrical, plumbing and heating systems in good and safe working order. The warranty of habitability cannot be waived or modified by the parties in a rental agreement.
However, the parties in a contract can agree that the tenant will make certain repairs instead of rent. If a landlord fails to repair a tenant’s dwelling, the tenant may move out, in which case the tenant is released from all obligations under the lease, or the tenant can make the repairs and deduct the expense from the rent.
When it comes to the notion of “habitability,” what that means in any given situation can vary from person to person, Yankton Community Development Manager Brad Bies told the Press & Dakotan.
“The devil is sometimes in the details of what folks’ challenges are at a particular location and whether there are habitability issues or they’re something else entirely,” he said. “I try to work through that concern and the list of things that are going on and try to figure out which of them are really habitability life-safety, health situations and which are (not).”
COMMUNICATION
The first step is to notify the landlord in writing via the U.S. Postal Service of the needed repair, Bies said.
“The first thing I’ll say is, ‘Have you provided notice to your landlord about the problem?’ Oftentimes, the answer is, ‘no,’” he said. “I remind folks that the first step is to actually provide notice to your landlord about the situation.”
Also, in most cases, when an individual says they did notify their landlord, it was often verbally or by text message, and sometimes the notification was made to a property manager or even a tenant that does odd jobs on the property in exchange for a reduction in rent, Bies said.
“I’m not saying don’t ever text. I’m saying, as the situation ratchets up and maybe you’re not getting the response you want, six more text messages is probably not as good as one letter,” he said.
Mingo added, “Texting is currently not a formal notification based in any law.”
“I understand that’s how we all communicate: we like to send texts. But when we’re talking about legal things, we need to write it down,” Bies said. “The law doesn’t require that your (letter) be fancy or well written. It simply has to describe the situation, and I would say that if somebody can verbalize to me the problem they’re having, simply writing those words down is sufficient. You know, ‘The lock is broken.’”
Often, Bies assists individuals with this step.
“I’ll give them a piece of paper and a pen,” he said. “I’ll stand there and help them through it.”
Ninety-nine percent of the time, that is all that’s needed, and they don’t return for more help, he said.
CHECK THE LEASE
Though Yankton’s Development Office does not involve itself with legal disputes between landlords and tenants, if a letter doesn’t solve the problem, the next step is reading the lease — if there is one.
“Most people assume that not having a lease falls in the landlord’s favor, but it doesn’t,” Mingo said. “It’s good and bad for both the landlord and the tenant.”
Often, if the tenant no longer has a copy of the lease, the landlord or property manager can supply one, Bies said.
“Things come up, (and) those are all governed by leases and people following the rules,” he said. “Now, it is also true that both some landlords and some tenants prefer not to have written leases because it gives them freedom. I always encourage landlords and tenants to define responsibilities because then there’s less likely to be a fight.”
For example, an individual with a smoke alarm issue recently sought help from Bies.
“(The) smoke alarm, which was not broken, didn’t have a functional battery in it,” he said. “So, if the lease says the tenant changes the batteries in a smoke detector and that’s what you agreed to, then (the lease) defines who’s responsible.”
It’s always a good idea to read the things you signed and understand what they mean, Bies said.
“And I should say — and this is probably the extreme situation that almost never occurs — if there’s a dangerous furnace or an electrical problem, call 911 and get out,” he said. “The utility companies will shut off servers until the repair is made on that device or appliance that’s actually dangerous.”
———
For more information on state rules governing landlord tenant issues, visit consumer.sd.gov/fastfacts/landlordtenant.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.