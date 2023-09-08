LINCOLN, Neb. — Sept. 11-15 is National Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week and the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is encouraging qualified consumers to get and stay connected to voice and broadband networks by taking advantage of federal and state discount programs.

“Voice and broadband services play a crucial role in our everyday lives by connecting us to the world around us,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “It’s important that citizens know there are programs available that can help them get and stay connected.”

