LINCOLN, Neb. — Sept. 11-15 is National Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week and the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is encouraging qualified consumers to get and stay connected to voice and broadband networks by taking advantage of federal and state discount programs.
“Voice and broadband services play a crucial role in our everyday lives by connecting us to the world around us,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “It’s important that citizens know there are programs available that can help them get and stay connected.”
Under the Federal Lifeline Program consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ programs or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off of their bill for phone, broadband, or bundled phone and broadband service.
The PSC helps to supplement the federal program through the Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program (NTAP). NTAP provides an additional $3.50 in assistance for qualified Nebraskans on one landline/wireless phone bill or by providing minutes to an eligible cellular phone service. Consumers must be participating in the federal Lifeline program and meet eligibility requirements to receive the NTAP discount. Learn more about the NTAP/Lifeline program and how you can apply on the NTAP/Lifeline page of the PSC website.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also offers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). ACP provides a monthly discount on internet services and a one-time device discount for qualifying low-income household. To apply, visit affordableconnectivity.gov or call 1-877-384-2575 to request an application.
Commissioner Watermeier said, “Help is available, and we encourage qualified recipients to get connected by taking advantage of these discount programs.”
