From P&D Staff Reports
The Yankton Fire Department responded to several incidents over the weekend leading to the total loss of two vehicles and a shed.
According to deputy fire chief Larry Nickles, crews were called to the 4400 block of Highway 314 late Saturday morning for a report of a burning Chevy van. He said the owner said the vehicle’s engine just quit ahead of the fire and began to smoke. A cause is unknown at this time.
Later Saturday afternoon, crews were called to the Gurney Landing building where a small shed caught fire. Nickles said it’s believed that a discarded cigarette blown by the wind ignited the fire. Damage was confined to the shed, which was a total loss.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, crews were summoned to an alley off the 800 block of Walnut St. for a vehicle fire. The vehicle was a total loss but no other damage was reported. A cause for the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported from any of the three incidents.
