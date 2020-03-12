EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories detailing the impact of the March 13-14, 2019 bomb cyclone on the region.
March 13, 2019 may be one of the most recognizable dates in recent Yankton history.
After a 2018 that had seen constant snow and rain events and a cold winter, a perfect storm appeared.
Days of warm weather had managed to melt much of the area’s snow while leaving the ground still solidly frozen. All this came just in time for a bomb cyclone that began to converge on the area.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that no one had quite expected what would happen that day.
“I knew we were going to get rain, but I had no idea we were going to get that much rain that quickly,” Leon said.
As the morning progressed, the heavy rain continued to fall across the region.
In Yankton, the first signs it was going to be a long day were rapidly starting to mount.
“Getting closer to lunchtime, Todd Larson happened to be in my office,” Leon said. “We were talking about the situation and he said, ‘I think we need to start pulling things together in terms of getting our command center (running).’ I agreed with him.
Meanwhile, on the streets of Yankton, Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said that it was about that time that the first rescue calls started to come in.
“The day started around noon when the first calls came in for vehicles stalled in deep water,” Nickles said. “It just escalated from that time on when more and more vehicles were getting surprised in areas around bridges and in the mall area.”
With conditions rapidly deteriorating, the call was then made to release kids from school early.
“I tried contacting Wayne Kindle about the schools and Wayne was cheering on our basketball team out in Rapid (City),” Leon said. “He was out there and the situation was really moving forward quickly. They had already planned to close the school, so we wanted to make sure our first priority was (to) get enough people out to the schools so we can get kids and employees home safely.”
Simultaneously, rescues were beginning to happen throughout the city and county at a quickening pace.
“Later in the afternoon, we switched gears and, once the cars realized they couldn’t travel in those areas anymore and we got it closed off, we started to evacuate homes and businesses that the water was starting to get deep on,” Nickles said.
He said it was about this time that it was apparent the city was dealing with a storm that it hadn’t seen in modern times.
“Shortly after dinner that day, when the calls started coming in and we were hearing unusual areas where Search and Rescue is trying to respond to multiple calls where cars have stalled in the water and they needed help getting out — it was at that point that we realized this is getting a little bit bigger than we thought and we had to call in more help,” he said.
Leon said it was an almost overwhelming situation in the city’s command center.
“The phones were ringing off the hook and the water kept rising,” she said. “I would say it was stressful, and my biggest concern was this sickening feeling that, ‘Gosh, we want to get these young and inexperienced drivers — and any driver — off the roads because some of our roads look like rivers.”
Concerns would also surface for the bridges along Marne Creek, which were all being subjected to a steady torrent of water, and the city’s wastewater facility.
Leon said it was the ability to process so much water that was the next big hurdle as the city’s wastewater treatment plant began rapidly reaching and passing its capacity.
“Thanks to Kyle Goodmanson and the staff in Environmental Services, they worked nearly two days in a row straight without rest because we were having so many problems,” she said. “At one point in the flooding, we reached out to the Chamber and to others and said, ‘We have some really big users — some of our manufacturers — and we’re not going to be able to keep up with our wastewater. They were really generous to stop operations — some of them for a number of days — so we could handle the wastewater. Had they not done that, we could’ve easily ended up with people having sewage in their homes.”
The wastewater treatment plant still had to do 14 hours of bypassing during the bomb cyclone event.
By the end of the day, 2.89 inches of rain had fallen, a new record for both the date and the month in Yankton.
The Press & Dakotan reported at the time that, over the course of March 13, 25 people were assisted from vehicles and homes in the county. The EconoLodge on W. 23rd St. had to be evacuated along with Walnut Village.
Leon said that there was a silver lining to what had been a very dark day in Yankton.
“We were so relieved when we found out nobody was injured, nobody had drowned, nobody was killed, all of our employees were safe,” she said.
The storm that had brought so much misery continued into March 14 with powerful winds. However, a blizzard that had been expected to bring inches of snow to the Yankton area failed to fully materialize as originally forecast with only trace amounts of snow recorded in Yankton.
A Long Recovery Ahead
Ultimately, the city incurred an estimated $18-$20 million in damages to public infrastructure, largely to the Auld-Brokaw Trail, which had been built as a flood mitigation project.
The wastewater treatment plant also received damages and the city has applied for a $6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Leon said the last year has been spent trying to secure the funding necessary to start repairs.
“For the last 365 days, we’ve been working on the assessment of our damages, grant applications, FEMA funding applications, documentation and all of those things,” she said. “Those are going to go on for a long time.”
She said that some of the money may start coming in shortly.
“We hope to see some funds in the next 30-60 days,” she said. “But I’m sure the federal government, like us, is focusing on this other series of events (COVID-19), so it may still be a while.”
Some projects have gone ahead, including bank stabilization near Eighth Street and Burleigh Street that had been planned prior to the flood but was expanded due to damage done last year. There are also plans to look at temporary trail connections this year.
“We’re one to two years away from being able to say we’re back to whatever that new normal is going to be,” Leon said. “We’re going to see the impacts of March 13, 2019, for a long time in our community.”
Lessons Learned For The Ides Of March
Given the struggles and loss caused by the March 13-14 bomb cyclone — not only in Yankton and Yankton County, but throughout the Upper Midwest — it’s hard to believe that events may overshadow this event one year later.
And yet, that’s where Yankton finds itself as it, along with the rest of the globe, tries to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic that has made its way into the area.
“What a difference a year makes,” Leon said. “Almost a year to the day, we’re dealing with a different kind of emerging situation.”
But she said there were lessons from that flood that can be applied to this emerging threat.
“I think (the cyclone) helped us be better prepared for this, even though it’s completely different,” she said. “Going through that process made us learn a couple of things — number one, how strong of a team we are and how dedicated to public service we are. I was so impressed by the immediate action of our staff and how everyone pulled together for the community. … Secondly, we learned how to cut our teeth on our emergency operations plans and the importance of continuity of government meaning each agency working towards the same goal.”
Leon said the value of documentation was a major lesson learned from the bomb cyclone.
Nickles said that the city’s rescue entities also learned some lessons from the event.
“Our agencies work well together,” he said. “We worked hand in hand mostly with the Search and Rescue people. Where they couldn’t get with their boats, we were able to get to with our four-wheel drive trucks.”
He added that it also led to some new training for the city’s first responders.
“We’ve taken a little bit of swift-water training and how to deal with floods and how to recognize areas that we shouldn’t go into,” he said. “It’s caused us to add a few policies like how far from the water we can get before we need a life jacket on. It just opened up another avenue of training for us.”
Mid-March became historically synonymous when Roman emperor Julius Caesar was warned to “beware the Ides of March.” Caesar was assassinated on the Ides of March, which would correspond with the modern March 15.
Leon said she’s become wary of mid-March, but these two events have made her a bigger believer in the City of Yankton and its people.
“There’s an expression about ‘the Ides of March’ and that’s around this time of year,” she said. “I’m beginning to think that’s not just an expression, but these couple of things — even though they’ve been difficult for us as an organization, for our community and for me personally — it’s really made me fall in love with Yankton more because I feel like these types of things bring out the best in our people amongst neighbors and friends and it shows the kind of quality community we have.”
Nickles said that the March 13-14, 2019, bomb cyclone is one that he — and the city — don’t need to experience again in this century.
“They joked that that was the 100-year flood,” he said. “I hope they’re right and we won’t see another one for another 100 years.”
