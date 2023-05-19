L&C Recreation Area Ready For Busy Summer

The scent of lavender trees, the mechanical sounds of an excavator smoothing out the sandy beaches along the Lewis and Clark Lake, and the meaty aroma of grilled hamburgers points to the annual reopening of the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area in Yankton County.
Following a long and arduous winter, Open House weekend has arrived. May 19-21 offers free park entrance and fishing and showcases the hard work and preparation of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks staff and volunteers.
Even a short stroll along the lake reveals increased numbers of recreation vehicles and sunbathers staking claim to the more than 430 available campsites, including accommodations for tents, campers and camping cabins. It is no surprise that the winter weather dampened the spirit of camping enthusiasts.
“Camping numbers at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area year-to-date through April were down 25%,” according to Shane Bertsch, District Park Supervisor.
Camping numbers for the entire park district, including the Chief White Crane and Pierson Ranch Recreation areas, were down 36%, with a total of 695 camping units.
But other numbers are brighter.
“Visitation, however, was up by 19% for the month of April over last year,” Bertsch said, noting that 40,929 people visited the park during April.
He added that this increase in visitation “may be an indication that people want to get outside and enjoy nature after the long winter.”
While taking a stroll through the park trails or enjoying the smell of freshly mowed grass, summer preparations are obvious. As Bertsch mentioned, maintenance staff has been mowing the 400 acres of park grounds on a weekly basis after recent rains increased growth. Over 180 tree stumps from trees taken down last fall were filled with dirt and re-seeded with grass. Other bare areas throughout the park were re-seeded as well, benefiting campers who want to play frisbee or kick around the soccer ball.
Other noticeable improvements throughout the park district include:
• Septic system repair project for one of the park’s comfort stations that was constructed in 1969. The project should be completed by May 25, so the building could be open for Memorial Day weekend.
• Recently a road chip seal project was completed at the Chief White Crane and Pierson Ranch Recreation Areas. Campers relocated to Lewis and Clark Recreation Area so the camp pads could be chip sealed.
• Another park road project is scheduled at Springfield Recreation Area this summer. The main line road will be redone through the park in June.
• Staff and volunteers have also been working on getting all the different park trails ready for the season.
Emerging from their winter hibernation, excited campers like Sue and Duane Thompson and Sharon Maas expressed appreciation for the renovations, open spaces, lovely scenery and landscaping. No strangers to the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area over the years, they drove three hours from Gary to enjoy the “glamping” lifestyle.
“At our age,” Sue quipped, “the appeal of laying on the ground has worn off.”
At that moment, her smiling husband Duane appeared from the RV with spatula and a package of hotdogs in hand, ready to fire up the grill and enjoy the last night of their weeklong stay.
To welcome the anticipated influx of visitors and campers like Sue, Duane and Sharon, park employees attended two days of training that included general orientation, job training and customer service training with Carmen Schramm, a board member for the South Dakota Department of Tourism. Visitor services staff also attended the spring hospitality training at the Mead Museum on May 11, sponsored by the Department of Tourism.
The Open House Weekend offers several events and activities such as a Tree Scavenger Hunt and Craft, Nature Bingo, and DYI Nature Wind Chimes at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
Naturalists on the North Shore of Lake Yankton will provide poles and free bait at Chief White Crane for fishing enthusiasts. Guided nature hikes searching for “Sasquatch” will also start at the Chief White Crane Trailhead between campsites 110 and 111.
Campsite reservations can be made online at www.campsd.com or by calling 1-800-710-2267 (CAMP).
