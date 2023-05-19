L&C Recreation Area Ready For Busy Summer

Duane Thompson, a resident of Gary in northeastern South Dakota, prepares to do some grilling for his wife Sue (center) and their friend, Sharon Maas, while camping at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this week.

 Photo: Jayson Blocksidge

The scent of lavender trees, the mechanical sounds of an excavator smoothing out the sandy beaches along the Lewis and Clark Lake, and the meaty aroma of grilled hamburgers points to the annual reopening of the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area in Yankton County.

Following a long and arduous winter, Open House weekend has arrived. May 19-21 offers free park entrance and fishing and showcases the hard work and preparation of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks staff and volunteers.

