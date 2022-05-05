The Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association (SSDTA) board of directors is pleased to announce that Kasi Haberman has been selected as their new executive director. Her selection comes at Gary Keller’s retirement announcement effective June 30, 2022.
Haberman’s announcement coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) May 1-7, 2022 — a week when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value that travel holds for our economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being. This year’s NTTW theme is “The Future of Travel.”
Tourism is a critical economic driver for the state. In 2021 visitors spent $4.4 billion, an increase of +30% from 2020, which generated $345 million in state and local taxes — saving each South Dakota household $980. The Southeast region contributed $1.6 billion, or 36% of the total visitor spend, and supported nearly 14,000 jobs.
“We are excited to announce that our new executive director is Kasi Haberman. Kasi has an extensive background in sales, tourism, and hospitality. Her excitement and expertise will lead the association into the new era of travel.” Kris Frerk, Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association President, said.
Haberman has been heavily involved in the tourism industry in Yankton since 2016 in various roles, including as the tourism director for Visit Yankton and recently as the Marketing and Communications Manager for the National Field Archery Association. In 2019 Haberman was recognized for her passion for tourism and hospitality, receiving the Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality and Customer Service award for the Southeast Region.
“Throughout our years of collaborating with Kasi while she was with the Yankton CVB and the NFAA, we found new, innovative, and fun ways to promote Southeast South Dakota. I am excited about her appointment as the next Executive Director of the association and look forward to working with her in the future to grow the tourism industry in Southeast South Dakota,” said South Dakota Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen.
“During my time at Visit Yankton and the NFAA, I developed a deep-rooted passion and knowledge of South Dakota tourism and made many connections in the industry. I am extremely excited to utilize my enthusiasm, network, and expertise to promote and expand tourism for the entire Southeast region,” Haberman said.
“Southeast Tourism thanks Gary Keller for his leadership as director for the last four years. We’ve appreciated his dedication and wish him the best in retirement and his new role as Grandpa,” said Frerk.
Haberman will join the association on May 16 to work alongside Keller until his retirement on June 30.
