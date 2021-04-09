PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded ten Transportation Alternatives (TA) projects totaling $3.7 million for communities across the state. The TA program is a set aside federal grant program that provides funding from the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program to help states fund specific activities that enhance the intermodal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options.
“The TA program helps fund a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects, such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements like historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to stormwater and habitat connectivity,” says Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt.
The 2021 TA program awards for communities under 5,000 population included:
• Wagner — A five-foot wide concrete sidewalk in Wagner along the north side of 2nd Street from Walnut Avenue to Front Avenue. TA Funding: $400,000
The Transportation Alternatives (TA) program is administered by the Office of Project Development. Each project may be funded for a maximum of $400,000, although the SDDOT may approve a larger amount for phased projects. The minimum award amount for infrastructure projects is $50,000, with no set minimum award amount for non‐infrastructure projects. There is an 18.05 percent local match requirement for each project.
Letters of Intent for FY2022 are due July 15, 2021, with applications due Oct. 1, 2021.
A full description of the Transportation Alternatives program is available on the SDDOT Transportation Alternatives Program webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/programs-services/programs/transportation-alternatives.
Requests for additional information about the TA program should be directed to Logan Gran, Transportation Alternatives Engineer, by phone at 605‐773‐4912 or by email at logan.gran@state.sd.us.
