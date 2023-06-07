Randy Rasmussen

Randy Rasmussen

 State of South Dakota

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that she will appoint Randy Frederick and Randy Rasmussen to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“The Board of Regents must revitalize the institutions under its control and lead the nation by example. Together, we will work to provide an education that truly prepares our kids for the world they are entering without indoctrinating them with harmful, divisive ideologies,” said Noem. “I look forward to working with these folks to set an example to the nation of what strong higher education can look like.”

