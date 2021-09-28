Last summer, the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area and associated campsites saw their biggest year ever — a record year that was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel and vacation options.
With travel starting to rebound and many places reopening as the administration of vaccines continues, one would be forgiven for thinking 2021 might not be as strong of a year for camping and lake visitors due to a returning plethora of options.
However, they would be wrong.
In 2021, overall visitors and camping units through the end of August topped those numbers seen in 2020.
District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch told the Press & Dakotan that this summer’s record numbers come as a pleasant surprise.
“Being a record year, we didn’t know if we were going to get past that with last year’s numbers,” he said. “We had kind of a cool May and we were a little behind there, but we had a good rest of the year, caught up and surpassed last year’s numbers.”
Overall, camping throughout the district was up 1% through the end of August as compared with the same time last year. Lewis & Clark Recreation Area (39,515 camping units) and Pierson Ranch Recreation Area (4,529 camping units) were about even with 2020, while Chief White Crane Recreation Area (11,549 camping units) was up 4% on the year.
Overall park district visitation through the end of August was 1,205,402 — a 6% rise over 2020.
As with the previous summer, Bertsch said the ongoing pandemic and the continued impact on travel patterns played significantly into this year’s high numbers.
“With COVID still in the mix, we’ve had an area where people can come out, enjoy and stay distant from most people unless they were with their own party,” he said. “It’s another option for people to get away, relax and enjoy nature and water recreation.”
Another boost came in the form of the return of a full slate of activities.
“We did park programming with the COVID precautions in mind,” Bertsch said. “We had good numbers for our programs and good participation, especially for activities like archery, fishing, outdoor fishing and games. Our nature walks and hikes were very popular as well.”
He said the biggest lesson learned from a record-setting 2020 was to provide the best service possible.
“We want to make sure that when people come, they have clean bathrooms, and we help them out with the check-in process and reservations system,” he said. “We try to help people so they have a hassle-free stay at the park.”
As the tourist season turns to shoulder season and onward toward fall and winter, Bertsch said that park officials are already beginning to look at improvements to make available for campers and visitors in 2022 and beyond.
“The marina expansion project — that’s being done by the concessionaire — they’re going to be continuing to put new docks in,” he said. “That project will be completed in the spring of 2023, so that will be ongoing for the next year and a half or so. The resort is adding two cottages and seven campsites, and the campsites will be full hookups. Down the road, they’re going to do some more cabins and maybe one more cottage.”
Some tree removal will also be accomplished as part of the expansion work.
Bertsch said that people are still able to camp throughout the fall and winter and can make reservations at www.campsd.com or by calling 1-800-710-2267. Reservations are required for camping.
