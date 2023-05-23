100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 24, 1923
• David E. Lloyd, aged 66, a resident of Yankton since 1881, died at his home on Mulberry Street last night at 11:45, after ill health since the first of February. Mr. Lloyd had been postmaster and prominent in the Republican party circles all his life. He held various city and county offices and was Republican state central committeeman for Yankton county at the time of his death. He was prominent in Masonry, and was an Elk.
• There isn’t any particular pessimism about girls of today among Shriners’ ladies gathered for the El Riad ceremonial this afternoon. A crowd of them gathered in the parlors at the Masonic Temple this morning. The subject came up. “They aren’t any worse than we are,” in the opinion of Mrs. A. L. Wyman, chairman of the committee in charge. “We used to demurely say nothing, and they say something. We didn’t lie — we let people conclude what they pleased. They don’t lie — but they say something. The next generation will probably be as different, and as good.”
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 24, 1948
• The Yankton fire department’s Indiana fire truck, first motorized firefighting equipment in South Dakota, has been sold to the Baggs and Tamisiea Implement company here after 34 years of service to the department. The equipment will be maintained and housed at their place of business and will be used as a display piece in all Yankton parades in the future, the new owners have stated.
• A pioneer of the days when this state was yet part of Dakota Territory, Mrs. Anna Schlaefli, has sold her home here to Mrs. Elizabeth Crieger of Yankton, and will depart shortly to make her home in Bremerton, Wash. Mrs. Schlaefli bought the comfortable home at 614 West Third Street in 1930, and has occupied it continuously since.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 24, 1973
• Local poultry fanciers have formed a poultry club to promote the breeding and exhibition of purebred poultry. The organization is known as the Lewis and Clark Poultry Club. A fall show is planned Sept. 15-16 at the Yankton County 4-H building.
• A two-time North Central Conference champion, Terry Linander, has been named head wrestling coach and director of the intramural program at the University of South Dakota. Linander, a Spearfish native who won NCC mat titles at South Dakota State University in 1964 and ’65, will assume the position at the start of the fall semester in August.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 24, 1998
• No paper
