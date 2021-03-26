100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 27, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 27, 1946
• The Mead building at the state hospital has been decorated with scaffoldings since early January which are being dismantled today. For the past three months, workmen have been engaged in removing the entire tile roof, reinforcing girders and rafters which have been sagging under the weight of the tile, leveling the roof, and replacing all the tile. Fred H. Jones of Yankton was contractor.
• The lower hall of the city hall was undergoing a painting job today under the brush-swishing of Harry Farley. The hall is being painted gray and should take two or three days, Farley said.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 27, 1971
• Freeman’s famous Schmeckfest closed Friday after two days of good German cooking, thousands of satisfied stomachs and thousands of visitors being well entertained at the “tasting festival.” Some visitors Friday night included Governor and Mrs. Dick Kneip, residents of nearby Salem.
• Sheriff F.L. “Jeff” Scott reports that two more farm places in Yankton County have been ransacked and, in separate cases, two newborn calves have been stolen from pastures in the country, during the last couple of days.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 27, 1996
• Amy Miner’s love for drama surfaced during her freshman year at the University of South Dakota, but her penchant was not for acting. Miner found her niche as a playwright, and after several years of “writing plays, then stockpiling them,” two of her works, “Leftovers: A Theme and Variations for Voices in One Act” and “Surfacing: A Conservation in One Act” will be produced as the Mount Marty College theater department’s spring production.
• Firefighters from Lesterville, Yankton and Tabor were called to the Sioux Nation Ag Center Elevator in Lesterville Tuesday. A small fire was extinguished in one of the legs of the elevator. Firefighters used extreme caution and called extra units because of the possibility of a grain explosion.
