Cases Involving Man’s 2020 Beating Death Near Conclusion
SIOUX FALLS — In December 2020, two people entered George “Bug” Cournoyer Jr.’s home in Wagner, beat him to death and took his cell phone and other personal items that were later discarded.

The pair — co-defendants Alexis Delarosa of Plano, Texas, and Justina Tuttle of Niobrara, Nebraska — confessed to their roles in Cournoyer’s death. They both accepted plea deals, with Tuttle already sentenced and Delarosa awaiting sentencing next month.

