Cases Involving Man’s 2020 Beating Death Near Conclusion

SIOUX FALLS — In December 2020, two people entered George “Bug” Cournoyer Jr.’s home in Wagner, beat him to death and took his cell phone and other personal items that were later discarded.
The pair — co-defendants Alexis Delarosa of Plano, Texas, and Justina Tuttle of Niobrara, Nebraska — confessed to their roles in Cournoyer’s death. They both accepted plea deals, with Tuttle already sentenced and Delarosa awaiting sentencing next month.
Cournoyer was 41 at the time of his death. Delarosa was 31 and Tuttle was 37 at the time of their September 2021 indictment, with their cases heard in federal court at Sioux Falls.
Delarosa and Tuttle initially pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder and assault charges. They later changed their pleas as part of the deal. Delarosa pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and faces a possible life sentence, while Tuttle earlier pleaded guilty to the assault charges and received 80 months in prison.
Cournoyer’s brutal death shocked his family and friends with the Yankton Sioux Tribe and beyond Charles Mix County. In Facebook posts, they described him as a kind person who would help anyone in need. They questioned who would perform such a horrific act.
Authorities investigating the case kept details under wraps, not wanting to tip off any suspects. Court documents later revealed the victim was beaten to death with a hammer and baseball bat.
The autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries.
Nine months later, authorities arrested Delarosa and Tuttle for the crime. They were charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Their arrest marked the start of legal proceedings that are now finally nearing a conclusion.
Delarosa originally pleaded not guilty to his charges. As part of the deal, he pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder with prosecutors dropping the assault charges.
The most recent court documents, which included sealed victim impact statements, were filed April 27.
As part of his plea agreement, Delarosa waived his rights and acknowledged he understood the maximum penalties. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of period of supervised release.
If the defendant is found to have violated a condition of supervised release, he may be incarcerated for an additional term of up to five years on any such revocation.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the other charges were dismissed.
Delarosa will be sentenced June 23 at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls.
Tuttle initially pleaded not guilty to her charges. She accepted a deal in May 2022, pleading guilty to the assault charges in exchange for prosecutors dropping the second-degree murder charge. She received consecutive sentences of 40 months on each count (80 months total) with three years supervised release to run concurrently as her prison sentences.
Court documents contain an account of events leading to Cournoyer’s murder and the co-defendants’ role in his death. Cournoyer and Tuttle were identified in court documents as American Indians, and the crime occurred at Wagner in Indian Country.
On Dec. 21, 2020, Delarosa and Tuttle went to Cournoyer’s residence, which was located in Wagner South tribal housing in Wagner. Delarosa and Tuttle drove there in Delarosa’s white Chevrolet Monte Carlo. They entered the residence with Cournoyer, with Delarosa wearing a black backpack into the house.
After they entered the residence, Delarosa and Cournoyer went into the back bedroom. A short time later, Delarosa and Cournoyer were physically fighting.
The fight moved into the hallway, and Delarosa was hitting Cournoyer with a hammer. Delarosa yelled, “Babe, help! Hit him!” to Tuttle. She found a baseball bat in the residence and used it to hit Cournoyer on his back.
The fight then moved into the living room.
Cournoyer said, “Stop, bro, stop!” and “Alright, bro, alright!”, but Delarosa continued to hit Cournoyer on his head with the hammer. Cournoyer fell face down onto the living room floor and was wheezing.
Delarosa grabbed some items from Cournoyer’s residence — including a phone, a laptop and the bat Tuttle had used — and put them into his vehicle.
Delarosa and Tuttle left Cournoyer’s residence and drove away in Delarosa’s vehicle. As they drove, Delarosa threw the phone out the vehicle’s window. Neither Delarosa nor Tuttle called 911. Later, Delarosa collected all of their clothing and took the items away.
Later on Dec. 21, 2020, Cournoyer was found dead, lying face down on the living room floor in his residence.
Yankton Sioux law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded to the scene and discovered what appeared to be a violent homicide scene with a significant amount of blood on the floor, walls and ceiling of the home.
Cournoyer’s wallet, iPhone and keys were missing from the crime scene. Authorities found two sets of bloody shoe prints throughout the home.
The Charles Mix County coroner pronounced Cournoyer dead at the scene.
On Dec. 22, 2020, a pathologist in Omaha, Nebraska, conducted a medical autopsy on Cournoyer’s body and found the case of death was blunt force injuries of the head, trunk and extremities.
According to court documents, Cournoyer and Tuttle were both identified as American Indian, with Cournoyer a member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe and Tuttle a member of the Santee Sioux Tribe. Cournoyer’s residence, where the assaults occurred, is located on land held in trust for the Yankton Sioux Tribe and lies in “Indian Country” within federal law.
Delarosa and Tuttle “did unlawfully and with malice afterthought” murder Cournoyer Jr. and “did aid and abet each other in doing so,” according to their indictments. They were also charged with unlawfully assaulting Cournoyer, which resulted in serious bodily injury.
At the time of his death, Cournoyer’s family and friends spoke of their shock and grief on Facebook and in other social media.
Cournoyer’s obituary noted his positive outlook and helpfulness.
“George always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help anyone in need. Whenever a person needed help, they knew they could depend on Bug,” the obituary said.
“He had a great love for his family and friends. He was an amazing Dad to his nine-year-old daughter, McKenzie Wahca, and she was truly the love of his life.”
“George will always be missed and never forgotten by the countless number of people who loved him dearly,” his obituary added.
