100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 5, 1922
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 10:56 pm
• Poles have been received for the electric line from the Eastern Dakota power plant here to Mission Hill. They are being placed by the Hatz-Basom company, which has the contract, and four weeks should see the job practically completed it was estimated at their headquarters today.
• It remained for the last pier to go down, Pier 7, to produce the first whole animal skeleton, and to reveal such a find down in the clay. A whole durn buffalo appeared upon the scene last night, in the box for this pier. It was in the soft mud, two or three feet of which is found between the sand and the hard clay below. The bones are heavy and seem partially petrified.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 5, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 5, 1972
• Nebraska’s rosy crop prospects, coupled with high farm prices, “has me happy as a cow in clover,” Rep. Charles Thone, R-Neb., said Wednesday. Thone said the fact that national production will be down from last year for most crops will help Nebraska farmers obtain better prices for their products.
• Rep. Frank Denholm, D-S.D., announced Wednesday a grant of $294,800 has been awarded by the Environmental Improvement Agency to the City of Yankton for construction of wastewater treatment facilities. Denholm said the grant will be used for improvements in existing pretreatment and primary treatment facilities. The construction will also include installation of a new filtering system.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 5, 1997
• No paper
