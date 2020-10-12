Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Joshua Stark, 35, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic). Stark was arrested for a second time Sunday for marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. In a third arrest incident this weekend — also occurring Sunday — Stark was arrested for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Aaron Marek, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Robert Wecker, 55, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Christina Nelson, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Robert Rauscher, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear and an unspecified warrant.
• Spencer Humphrey, 30, Avon, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Louie Deblois, 35, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on an unspecified warrant.
• Andres Grant Wabasha, 23, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism and on warrants for simple assault (domestic) and failure to appear.
• Robert Burgel, 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Burgel was arrested for a second time Friday for a Drug Free Zone violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less); possession of a controlled substance; ad keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance (three counts).
• Travis Hornedeagle, 38, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and on warrants for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and failure to appear.
