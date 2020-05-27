OMAHA, Neb. — Sponsored by the National Weather Service offices serving Nebraska, June 1 is declared NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards Awareness Day in Nebraska. NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards Awareness Day reminds the public that NOAA weather radios are a key component to the warning process and provides audible warning information specific to your locations.
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is a service provided exclusively by the National Weather Service. These broadcasts provide continuous forecast and warning information along with post-event information for all types of hazards. These radios are similar to smoke detectors in that they are silently monitoring, but ready to rapidly provide warning information direct from the source when hazardous weather conditions or other hazards pose a threat to life and property.
With NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, you will always have access to potentially life- saving emergency information. During severe weather, National Weather Service personnel can interrupt routine weather broadcasts and insert warning messages concerning immediate threats to life and property. A special alert tone can also be activated to trigger an alerting feature on specifically equipped receivers. In the simplest case, this signal activates audible or visual alarms indicating an emergency condition exists within the broadcast area of the station. Most receivers are equipped with Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME) technology which allows listeners to choose a specific county and what events their radio will sound an alarm for when official NWS watches and warnings are issued.
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards broadcasts watches, warnings, statements and weather information for all types of hazards; natural (including tornadoes and floods), technological (hazardous materials spills), non-weather (amber alerts and 911 outages) and national emergencies (terrorist attacks). Working with other Federal and local agencies, NOAA Weather Radio is an “all hazards” radio network. This makes NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards the single source for the most comprehensive weather and emergency information available to the public.
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards provides the timeliest forecast and warning information from your servicing National Weather Service office. This information can save your life. Take the time to learn more about NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards. More information is available at the National Weather Service’s NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards website: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/nwr.
