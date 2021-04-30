The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss a framework for marijuana regulation during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss Planning Commission feedback on proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance, approval of a temporary Veteran’s Service Officer, health insurance renewal, Department of Transportation amendments and approval of emergency management grants.
The commission will also hold executive session pertaining to litigation, poor relief and personnel issues.
The Yankton County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
