Church Invites Community To Pray For Ukraine

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday, the Yankton community is invited to pray together for Ukraine’s people and the rest of the suffering world.
A special service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Yankton’s Christ Episcopal Church, 517 Douglas Ave., which will include Scripture, singing of hymns and prayers of intercession.
All are welcome. Masking will be required.
“I had a moment (Wednesday) night while watching the war ensue, and I said, ‘I can imagine the fear, the hopelessness, that people feel watching this. Those are the same feelings I have and others have around us,” Fr. Michael Newago, the rector of Christ Episcopal Church, told the Press & Dakotan. “I thought, ‘We’re Christians, and as Christians, we’re not powerless. We have the power of love and prayer, and those are the two most powerful forces endued to us by God.’”
The idea for Saturday’s community prayer service came from that realization, he said, adding that he has reached out to other local clergy in the hopes that they and members of their congregations also attend.
“This (will be) a time to help us re-orient ourselves, that although there is more, God has the final victory,” Newago said. “But we do need to pray for the needs of those who are suffering and deprived because of a totalitarian regime’s attack.”
The short service is intended to bring people together to pray, to be comforted, to sorrow together and to be confident in God’s mercy, he said.
“It’s a chance to offset the fear and the sense of helplessness that we have,” Newago said. “I’m sure we have people in the community who have family members in Ukraine or friends, and this is designed to help them also.”
Organizers want everyone to come to the event, whether they are Christian or not, he said.
“That’s the beauty of it, finding solace in being together as a community,” Newago said. “We want everybody to feel at home.”
For more information, call Christ Episcopal Church at 605-665-2456.
