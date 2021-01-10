South Dakota reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Hutchinson County — in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,585, of which 97 have been recorded in January.
The death in Hutchinson County was its 20th overall and fourth this month.
South Dakota recorded 417 new infections Sunday.
Yankton County saw 15 new cases and nine new recoveries. Meanwhile, the county reported 154 new individuals vaccinated.
Also locally, Union County recorded 33 new infections Sunday, its biggest one-day increase since Nov. 12.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Sunday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 103,318 (+417: 241 confirmed, 176 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,040 (no change);
• Recoveries — 96,693 (+402);
• Hospitalizations — 5,904 ever hospitalized (+33); 237 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 3,568 new tests processed; 1,068 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 44,073 total vaccinations (+3,789); 36,221 individuals vaccinated (change not available).
In Nebraska, 1,006 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday.
There were also four new deaths reported, raising the state toll to 1,737.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 175,620 (+1,006);
• Recoveries — 120,729 (+1,336);
• Hospitalizations — 5,444 ever hospitalized (+10); 471 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 10,418 new tests processed; 2,816 new individuals tested.
