VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine welcomed 71 first-year medical students to the start of their medical school careers with its White Coat ceremony held on Friday, July 21.

The White Coat ceremony is a rite held at medical schools across the nation in recognition of the expectations society places on physicians and symbolizes the journey the students are beginning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.