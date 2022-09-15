United Way Celebrates New Campaign, Old Friends

Building off the momentum of last year’s successful campaign, a local non-profit launched its newest annual fundraiser at the Boathouse in Yankton Thursday night.
The kickoff and appreciation event for United Way’s 2023 Annual Community Campaign was open to Heart Club Leadership donors, volunteers, representatives of local large, mid-sized and small companies and community members hoping to learn more about the organization and its activities.
In addition to the food, drink and live music, the event served to thank individuals and businesses for their continued involvement with United Way.
“We could not accomplish what we do without the help of amazing donors, advocates and volunteers,” Lauren Hanson, United Way of Greater Yankton executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “Each year, we at United Way honor a loyal donor, an advocate and a volunteer with BIG THANKS AWARDS for continuously going above and beyond to ensure the success of United Way programs and our funded partner agencies.”
This year’s BIG THANKS went to Williams & Company, Yankton School District Superintendent, Wayne Kindle and Parker Hannifin employee and United Way Campaign Coordinator, Lindsay Stotz.
Previous, BIG THANKS award winners include First Dakota National Bank, Avera, Astec, Mount Marty University, FNBO, Manitou, Vishay Dale, Truxedo and NuStar.
Winner of this year’s COTY —COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR — award was Horizon Health Care for its efforts to keep communities healthy throughout the state with medical, dental and behavioral health services to improve the quality of life for those they serve, Hanson said.
Also announced Thursday were the winners of the Pam Kettering Spirit of Volunteerism Award, Bob and Linda Peitz, for their volunteering efforts over the years in church activities, Yankton Toys for Kids, giving rides to church for others when needed, rescuing animals and, last year, assisting at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s COVID Vaccine Clinics.
Nominees were selected from recent United Way Volunteer of the Month recipients, including Julie Mooney, the Dakota Dance Association, Verona Bedrous, Paul Maynell, Jacqueline Sandstedt, Delores Nelson, Cindy Filips and Gail Kennedy.
Despite an uncertain economy in 2021-2022, United Way succeeded in raising its goal of $650,000 and is aiming for the same amount this time around.
Organizers were inspired by last year’s results and the number of organizations, small businesses and large companies that are running their campaigns again this year. They are continuing to inspire their teams and employees to invest their time, talents and even a portion of their paychecks to the Community Campaign, Hanson said.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for how the community just continues to support our mission and our efforts,” she said. “Local businesses are always finding innovative ways for their employees to contribute and to be a part of the community through this effort.”
They always come up with fun and creative ways to get teams involved, she said, adding that in past years, businesses have organized everything from raffles and cookoffs to contests in which the winner gets the privilege of throwing a pie in the face of the CEO, Hanson said.
“We’re really grateful for their commitment,” she said. “Small and individual donations are really a large component to the success of the campaign.”
United Way partners with 23 local non-profits that operate more than 65 programs.
“United Way invests in those quality programs that show measurable outcomes every year,” Hanson said. “Really, together we’re uplifting the community in creating new solutions to old problems.”
Also Thursday, attendees saw a video detailing the impact of some of the organizations and programs available in Yankton, featuring representatives as well as clients.
Kriss Thury, executive director of The Center in Yankton, talked about how the organization’s Meals on Wheels Program provides homebound seniors with a daily well check as well as a balanced meal. The Center, a United Way partner, serves about 40,000 meals each year, half of which go to Meals on Wheels, Thury said.
Also featured were Yankton Transit, a local non-profit that provides inexpensive, in-town transportation, and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
“While meeting basic needs is important, we aim to do more than that because we want to break the cycle of poverty for the people that we serve,” Jesse Bailey, Pathways executive director, said. “We aim to do that by connecting them with agencies that can teach them the life skills they need.”
A resident at Pathways, identified as Linda, said she was to the point of exhaustion when she arrived at the shelter.
“In my life, I need kindness,” she said, momentarily overwhelmed with emotion. “I want to go somewhere where people are kind when they look at my race. That spirit is here. Everybody is so kind.”
The needs are greater than ever, with many people seeking assistance for the very first time, Hanson noted.
“I want to let everyone know that their gift matters,” Betsy Thomas, United Way Resource Development & Administrative director, told the Press & Dakotan. “It matters to a lot of people, to our neighbors, to our colleagues and to our entire community. So, if you have given in the past, please consider a gift again, and if you have yet to contribute, it is a really easy way to improve our community.”
For more information, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org.
