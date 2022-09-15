United Way Celebrates New Campaign, Old Friends
Buy Now

Wade Erickson (left), chief executive officer of Horizon Health Care, was joined by employees of the Yankton clinic in accepting the Yankton United Way’s Collaboration of the Year Award during United Way’s campaign kickoff and appreciation event, held Thursday night at The Boathouse in Yankton’s Meridian District.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Building off the momentum of last year’s successful campaign, a local non-profit launched its newest annual fundraiser at the Boathouse in Yankton Thursday night.

The kickoff and appreciation event for United Way’s 2023 Annual Community Campaign was open to Heart Club Leadership donors, volunteers, representatives of local large, mid-sized and small companies and community members hoping to learn more about the organization and its activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.