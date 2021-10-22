SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), Legacy, Great Western Bank and KELO-LAND Television will hold its 24th annual SDHCA Dakota MasterWorksSM Art Show Oct. 28-29 at the Jerstad Center on the National Good Samaritan Society Campus (Entrance K), located at 4800 W 57th Street in Sioux Falls.
Art exhibits will be displayed Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3-7 p.m., with an awards reception beginning at 7 p.m. The exhibit will reopen Friday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This event is free. Masks are required. The public is encouraged to experience the art talents of our South Dakota seniors age 60+.
