100 Years Ago
Friday, June 3, 1921
• One of the horses in the city delivery mail service displayed its fractious disposition yesterday afternoon by upsetting the car to which it was hitched and spilling the mail on the driveway and sidewalk just south of the post office. It got so tangled up in its own harness that it was unable to run, and was soon extricated.
• Excavation in the bed of the river for the base of Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway bridge is virtually completed. By tonight the “sand hogs” should have finished their digging in the tough blue clay and tomorrow morning the work of sealing up the caisson will be started.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 3, 1946
• A Sioux City stunt flier was killed in Rapid City Sunday before 2,000 spectators who had come out to see George “Devils Tower” Hopkins attempt a world’s record for parachute jumps in a single day. The Iowan, Harold Reese, about 35, a former army air forces instructor with 2,500 flying hours, ripped a wing of his plane into the ground as he was executing a low-flying barrel roll. The plane exploded, setting fire to a haystack and sending a crowd of 2,000 about 800 feet away scurrying in fright.
• The remarkable telephone development of Yankton in the past few years is strikingly illustrated in the new issue of the Yankton telephone directory which will be delivered starting Saturday, June 1, according to R.W. Grisham, manager of the Northwestern Bell Telephone company. Since June 1 of last year, when the present directory was issued, there has been a net gain of about 250 telephones or approximately 15%.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 3, 1971
• Building permits totaling an estimated $300,278 were issued during May this year by the Yankton City Engineer’s office. The largest building permit issued this May was to the Mount Marty Hospital Association for $125,000 for an emergency unit being added to Sacred Heart Hospital at 1000 West Fourth St.
• Long hair, beards and mustaches and long sideburns apparently will be taboo for Omaha policemen from now on. Police Chief Richard R. Anderson on May 17 issued an order governing hair length and beards.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 3, 1996
• A 13-year-old girl with cancer in her lungs and heart, Tiffany Dutcher, was able to ride a motorcycle for the first time and was able to forget about being sick this past Saturday. The Poker Run sponsored by the Midwest Riders Motorcycle Club of Yankton raised nearly $600 for the Dutcher family with the benefit run.
• A runoff election is likely in the four-way Democratic primary tomorrow. The 1985 law mandating a runoff in the event that no candidate receives over 35 percent of the vote. The law is expected to be used for the first time due to predicted low turnout and a high rate of undecided voters.
