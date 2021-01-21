100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 22, 1921
• The judges of the contest in naming the new Yankton theatre met this morning and found a more formidable job on their hands than they had anticipated. Upwards of five hundred people had sent in names from twenty-four different post offices. More than a hundred different names were submitted. “The Hess” was the name selected by the judges and the prize of $15.00 was awarded to Mrs. E.P. Fitzgerald.
• The weather the last two days has been quite satisfactory for ice harvesting and the work has progressed under the efforts of the large force of men employed by Binder brothers. The huge ice house is gradually being filled, and if the weather will continue at all seasonable all cut of town orders will be taken care of.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 22, 1946
• Sparks from the backfire of a tractor set fire to the roof and within 40 minutes almost completely destroyed a machinery barn and corn crib on the farm operated by R.V. Roddewig at 1501 Summit street about 10 o’clock this morning, causing damage estimated at more than $5,000.
• Keglers from four states launched the second annual Press and Dakotan bowling tournament on the 20th Century Alleys with 143 keglers going into action before the initial day’s pin bruising ended here late Sunday night.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 22, 1971
• Sen. Don Bierle, R-Yankton, has introduced a bill (SB 23) which provides for an appropriation of $875,000 for the construction of a gym-auditorium to be constructed at Yankton State Hospital. At the present time there are no such facilities at the State Hospital to provide recreation and social therapy activities considered an integral part of the treatment of patients.
• Starting Monday all Yankton firemen and policemen will attend a defensive driving school at the City Hall with State Highway Patrolman Robert Appelhof as instructor. This will include Police Chief James Simms and Fire Chief Howard Frick. The school will last two hours a week for four weeks, and it is hoped will improve the driving techniques of local policemen and firemen.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 22, 1996
• The state tournament ball is now in Yankton’s court — figuratively and, come 1998, quite literally. In a surprise move this past week, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) awarded Yankton the 1998 South Dakota Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
• Looking for customer service? Come to Yankton. The community was awarded the George S. Mickelson Great Service Award last week. This year 58 applications were submitted for the award.
