Yankton Area Under Blizzard Warning

The Yankton area is under a blizzard warning from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.
Winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour are expected, with 1-3 inches of snow possible. This will likely create hazardous driving conditions, with whiteout conditions possible at times.
The area is also under a high wind warning from noon Thursday until midnight Friday morning. Northwest winds of 30-35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching 55 miles per hour.
The Yankton airport was reporting wind gust of 45 miles per hour as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Yankton School District announced it will close schools at 1 p.m. Thursday.
