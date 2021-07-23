100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 24, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 24, 1946
• “The nation’s hit tunemakers,” Orrin Tucker and his orchestra, have been engaged by the Midwest Farmer Days committee to appear as the dance band at the city hall auditorium for all four nights of Yankton’s celebration on August 28, 29, 30 and 31, it was announced today by Jim Allen, general chairman.
• The arrival in Yankton this week of George Koltanowski, world renowned chess wizard, marks the launching of plans for an international chess tournament to be held here in September, in connection with a South Dakota state championship tournament, which was suggested at the time of Koltanowski’s last visit here in February.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 24, 1971
• Nebraska could be without a law against marijuana if an appeal is struck down by the state’s Supreme Court. Dodge County Attorney Gordon Gobel is appealing a district court ruling which dismissed charges of possession of marijuana against three out-of-state women.
• Many unique Christmas decorations and crafts were on display at Christ Church’s “Christmas in July” event this past week. Tea table refreshments were served to all, and as they arrived, they were met with the sight of evergreen garlands and the sounds of “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 24, 1996
• The US Women gymnastics team took home their first-ever team gold by nearly a full point in the Atlanta Olympics. Kerri Strug completed the team’s final event, vault, on an injured ankle (unbeknownst to coaches). After earning the team’s highest score, she had to be carried off the podium. The Romanian coach commented that “This is the best American team we’ve ever competed against.”
• The 32-member Yankton College Greyhound Hall of Fame will soon expand to 36, with four former YC standout athletes to be inducted into the exclusive group. The inductees include Doug MacTavish ’70, Jeff Porter ’69, and late Don Kortan ’64 who starred on the baseball field.
