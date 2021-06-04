The Yankton Community Library, in partnership with Cornerstones Career Learning Center, is excited to provide another Bilingual Storytime (Spanish/English). This special storytime will take the place of our regular storytimes at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 10.
Participants will have fun with stories, songs, and movement in both English and Spanish for families to enjoy together. As a special treat, Cornerstones Career Learning Center is providing bilingual books to be shared with our patrons.
Storytimes are free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
