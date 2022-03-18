Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the six candidates for the Yankton City Commission. The election is April 12.
———
NAME: Curt Bernard
FAMILY: Son Cyrus and 2 grandkids plus my dog and Cena’s 3 cats.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Owner of the Riverfront & Brewery Event Centers & Hotels in downtown Yankton.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Many years of life, management and business ownership experience. Experienced as a prior city commissioner & mayor
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: theriverfronteventcenter.com.
———
• Why are you running?
I care a great deal about Yankton. I’ve helped by rebuilding the downtown for 20+ years. I am an independent, analytical, balanced, empathetic, truthful candidate who supports constitutional, conservative historic American values.
• As medical cannabis establishments begin to open in Yankton and the surrounding area, what will you be watching for as this becomes a reality in the community?
The majority of voters voted to legalize marijuana. Like alcohol and other legal medical drugs, it will have to be well regulated. Yankton can help by working with the state in controlling the strength & quality provided by growers, suppliers & outlets. Be safe. Watch for drunk driving or driving while high. We have had decades of incarceration and its huge costs.
The public has voted. Let the people be free. And safe.
• Housing — especially workforce housing — has been a major need in Yankton for years. What is the City Commission’s role in bringing new housing opportunities to Yankton and what can the city do to make sure it’s affordable?
The city should be part of a collaborative effort to increase quality affordable housing stock. With the school system, banks, & businesses needing workforce all doing their part. We can do ownership incentives to encourage families to move & work here. We can reduce red tape, fees, share costs of curb and gutter, streets and utilities. We can review zoning for more efficient lot sizes, duplexes, apartments. Incent developers to build for the needs of lower costs housing. Quality but reasonably priced owner-occupied homes have always been a backbone of America
• This year, the state Legislature once again made headlines across the nation for considering legislation targeted at transgender youths (SB 46, HB 1005). In a time when Yankton is trying to attract more people from out-of-state, do you feel the state’s focus on social issues may harm or help this effort and how will you work to make sure that Yankton is a welcoming community for all?
From riots to restricting freedoms thru heavy handed mandates and lockdowns. Major issues the last few years. South Dakota and Yankton have been wiser than most, proving their reputation as a wonderful, clean, high quality, free place to live. We’re a highly attractive & welcoming city. It’s the total picture of who we are that matters most, not just policies on transgenderism.
I agree with defending fairness in woman’s sports. I agreed with clearly enabling safety & privacy by separating bathrooms by birth sex. Single occupancy facilities can be utilized to resolve any transsexual privacy issues as needed. Protecting women’s sports and ensuring their safety & privacy is part of being welcoming. This has been clearly addressed by the state.
• Additional thoughts?
We need to be welcoming to all, and to not oppress people with viewpoints and backgrounds different than our own. Today’s cancel culture attacks those with views different than the corporate media script. Here in Yankton, we may not agree with some views, but always defend their right to free speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.