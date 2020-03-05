PIERRE — South Dakota’s Victims’ Services program has opened its annual application process for funding for State Fiscal Year 2021.
The grants, which consist of both state and federal funds, are available to public or nonprofit organizations that provide services to victims of crime. Such eligible programs are:
• Victims of Crime Act (VOCA)
• Family Violence Prevention Services Act (FVPSA)
• Services Training Officers Prosecutors (STOP)/ Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)
• Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP)
• Domestic and Sexual Abuse Program (DASA)
• Access and Visitation Program (AV)
Application deadline is March 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST. Late applications will be ineligible for funding. The grant funding cycle begins July 1, 2020.
Each year, the Department of Public Safety and Victims’ Services, which is part of the Department of Public Safety, set specific priorities, in addition to the review criteria, to guide funding decisions. Funding priorities include:
• Continued support for agencies that maintain eligibility and have proven their effectiveness in assisting victims of crime;
• Attention to the federal requirements for each grant;
• Geographic balance, including programs that make services available to rural and frontier areas of the state; and,
• A diverse base of funding and other support that indicates an agency does not rely solely on government funding.
— The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) notes that at least 25 percent of an organization/program’s funding in the year of, or the year preceding an award, should come from other sources, which may include other federal funding programs.
For more information on the application or the grant requirements, please refer to the FY21 Application Instructions for the grant program being applied for. These can be found on the Department of Public Safety Victims’ Services website at https://dps.sd.gov/victims-services/victims-assistance-program/program-grants or located at the MAVIS website at https://mavis.intelligrants.com.
Contact Cora Olson at 605-773-3109 or Cora.Olson@state.sd.us or Laura Quasney at 605-773-4317 or Laura.Quasney@state.sd.us with any additional questions.
