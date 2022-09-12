One Killed In Lincoln County Crash

HUDSON — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch at 1:18 p.m. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.