Investment
Khanchit Khirisutchalual

GRETNA, Neb. — The Nebraska Investment Council voted Thursday to transfer some state investment management away from BlackRock, a giant firm that some conservatives have criticized for considering environmental, social and governance factors in investing.

It marked the second time in recent months that the Investment Council has ordered changes due to concerns over so-called ESG investing, concerns that some have labeled “political theater” and wrong-headed in the face of climate change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.