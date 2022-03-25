SIOUX FALLS — Registration is now open for the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations’ (SDAHO) Post-Acute Partners in Care Conference April 13-14 in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
SDAHO members and non-members are invited to register and attend, with two days of robust solution-based sessions. The conference will kick off with humorist and opening keynote, Juli Burney, as she shares her infectious attitude toward life, work and personal challenges to help improve people’s lives through humor and effective use of communication tools. An award-winning teacher, entertainer and author, Julie makes an amazing connection with her audience.
The theme for this year’s conference will be “Staying Power” — stay engaged, stay connected, stay in long-term care. Sessions will focus on topics that address workforce recruitment and retention, updates in the regulatory environment, quality and safety preparedness, developing staff, managing difficult moments and resident rights. Networking opportunities will take place throughout the event, with a social on April 13.
Closing keynote, Jim “The Rookie” Morris. Jim’s story was featured in the Disney blockbuster movie, “The Rookie,” where this heartwarming story shares Jim’s journey to chase his dreams of playing in Major League Baseball.
Over 10 hours of continuing education hours will be available for long-term care administrators, and social workers. 7.8 contact hours will be available for nurses.
To learn more about SDAHO’s 2022 Post-Acute Partners in Care in-Person conference, visit www.sdaho.org where you can view the complete agenda and register, visit https://sdaho.org/post-acute-partners-in-care-conference/.
SDAHO is the South Dakota affiliate of LeadingAge, an approved provider of continuing education in nursing home administration by the South Dakota Board of Nursing Facility Administrators.
SDAHO is approved as a provider for continuing education by the South Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners, 135 East Illinois, Suite 214, Spearfish, SD 57783, SDBSWE. Provider #1012.
