One Person Killed In Turner County Crash

HURLEY — One person died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash about three miles north of Hurley.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was westbound on 280th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Avenue at about 7:34 p.m. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country which was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19.
The 71-year-old male driver of the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
A 43-year-old female passenger in the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 47-year-old male driver of that vehicle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
All those involved were wearing seat belts.
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
