TYNDALL — Ashli Danilko has been named the new CEO of St. Michael’s Hospital Avera in Tyndall.
The announcement was made Wednesday by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Regional President and CEO Doug Ekeren in coordination with the St. Michael’s Hospital board of directors.
Danilko will succeed Carol Deurmier, who has worked at the hospital for 44 years — including 28 years as CEO. Deurmier will retire on Sept. 11, and Danilko will become CEO on Sept. 12. Danilko will join the team on July 20 in order to work with Deurmier on a smooth transition.
St. Michael’s is a critical access hospital licensed for 25 acute care beds and has a management agreement with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. It offers swing bed care in which patients may have short-term to long-term residential stays. The hospital also sponsors the Bon Homme Family Practice Clinics Avera in Tyndall and Avon, as well as Bon Homme Pharmacy Avera. A wide range of diagnostic and treatment services is available for outpatients and inpatients.
Danilko is currently the vice president of Administrative Services and Strategy at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Prior to that, she served as the regional director of Clinical Initiatives for Avera Health and as director of Lean and Network Operations for Trinity Health/Mercy One in Sioux City, Iowa.
