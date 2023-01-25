Yankton Man Confesses To Child Porn Charge, Takes Plea
Adobe Stock

A Yankton man has admitted to trying to make a child porn video with a hidden camera.

In connection with a plea agreement, Jason Sejnoha, 43, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count of attempted production of child pornography, which carries a sentence of not less than 15 years, with a maximum of 30 years, a $250,000 fine, or both, and a period of supervised release of 5 years to life, according to the plea agreement filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.