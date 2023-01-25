Yankton Man Confesses To Child Porn Charge, Takes Plea

A Yankton man has admitted to trying to make a child porn video with a hidden camera.
In connection with a plea agreement, Jason Sejnoha, 43, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count of attempted production of child pornography, which carries a sentence of not less than 15 years, with a maximum of 30 years, a $250,000 fine, or both, and a period of supervised release of 5 years to life, according to the plea agreement filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court.
“Between May 6, 2021, and May 31, 2021, I intentionally used a hidden camera that was disguised to be part of an electrical outlet to create video recordings of a minor female in a bathroom. I placed the hidden camera in a bathroom in my home in Yankton, South Dakota,” Sejnoha said, according to court documents. “The video recordings made with the hidden camera were intended to meet the definition of child pornography because I was attempting to record sexually explicit conduct of a teenage female.”
In the documents, Sejnoha also acknowledged that, because the hidden video camera was not manufactured in South Dakota, the digital files created on the device were an attempt to create child pornography with material that had been transported across state lines and involved in interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of federal law.
Last year, Sejnoha was charged with three counts of enticing and coercing three unnamed minor females and one count of enticing and coercing an unnamed minor male to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording it and knowingly transmitting it across state lines, also in violation of federal law.
Prosecutors dropped the additional charges in exchange for Sejnoha’s guilty plea.
A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6 in Sioux Falls before U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
